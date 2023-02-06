Windy and warmer today, chance of showers tonight

Plan on a windy and warmer one across the area today. Look for a few rain showers this evening.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The big weather story today will again be milder temperatures and breezy conditions. Look for wind gusts of 30-35 mph later this morning into the afternoon as this warm front advances through the area. Plan on highs well into the 50s this afternoon. The next system is still set to move through the area tonight with a chance of rain showers. These look pretty light and shouldn’t cause too much trouble. The next system that arrives mainly Wednesday night into Thursday is still set to bring a mix of rain and snow showers to the region. At this time, accumulation looks light, but we’ll continue to watch it. Have a great day!

