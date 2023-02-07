The warm pattern continues

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a warm start to the workweek this afternoon with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. There is a slight chance for showers this evening as a front moves through the region. However, showers will exit the area by 10 p.m. and most of the night we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the mid-30s.

Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to clouds, which should clear out by the afternoon. It will be warm again Tuesday afternoon with highs climbing into the 40s.

The pattern will change Thursday as a low pressure system moves through the Midwest bringing in a chance for snow. Accumulating snow is possible with this system. After the low pressure system moves out, temperatures will drop for Friday, but warmer air will return by the weekend.

