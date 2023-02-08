Baby giraffe at Des Moines zoo to predict Super Bowl winner

People can now vote on which name they think would fit best for the giraffe calf that was born at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines last week.(Blank Park Zoo)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines on Wednesday witness a very special prediction about who will win the Super Bowl.

‘Bakari’ the baby giraffe will be making his choice.

He was born last September.

Animals at the Blank Park Zoo have successfully picked the winner of 9 of the last 12 Super Bowls.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

