Des Moines teens to be heard at Youth Town Hall on anti-violence efforts

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines Community Leaders are encouraging local youth to join a discussion on anti-violence efforts.

It comes after two students were killed at Starts Right Here, a local nonprofit, on Jan. 23.

Leaders from other nonprofits say it’s important to pass the mic.

They say they want students to be reminded they have a stake in what’s going on in their community.

Organizers say it’s teenagers time to lead the conversation because youth violence cannot be stopped without hearing from teens.

“Older people will always just be like, ‘Oh do this and do that. Do this,’” said Destiny King, a member of the City of Des Moines’ youth advisory board and one of the organizers. “But we can’t walk in their shoes. So we need to have them actually speak.”

The Youth Town Hall will be held next Monday in Des Moines.

Organizers say they want to create an action plan after the meeting to address the teen’s concerns.

Subscribe to KCRG-TV9 on YouTube: Find exclusive video, video from the KCRG-TV9 video vault and more – click here

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.