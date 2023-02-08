Des Moines teens to be heard at Youth Town Hall on anti-violence efforts

Des Moines Community Leaders are encouraging local youth to join a discussion on anti-violence efforts.
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines Community Leaders are encouraging local youth to join a discussion on anti-violence efforts.

It comes after two students were killed at Starts Right Here, a local nonprofit, on Jan. 23.

Leaders from other nonprofits say it’s important to pass the mic.

They say they want students to be reminded they have a stake in what’s going on in their community.

Organizers say it’s teenagers time to lead the conversation because youth violence cannot be stopped without hearing from teens.

“Older people will always just be like, ‘Oh do this and do that. Do this,’” said Destiny King, a member of the City of Des Moines’ youth advisory board and one of the organizers. “But we can’t walk in their shoes. So we need to have them actually speak.”

The Youth Town Hall will be held next Monday in Des Moines.

Organizers say they want to create an action plan after the meeting to address the teen’s concerns.

Subscribe to KCRG-TV9 on YouTube: Find exclusive video, video from the KCRG-TV9 video vault and more – click here

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Cobler
Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County
Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a...
Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop, police say
Warm on Wednesday, but rain and snow will return
Warm on Wednesday, but rain and snow will return
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Exclusive video shows mailbox being blown up in Tillmans Corner
‘Pieces of mailbox everywhere’: Pipe bomb explodes in family’s mailbox

Latest News

People can now vote on which name they think would fit best for the giraffe calf that was born...
Baby giraffe at Des Moines zoo to predict Super Bowl winner
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Iowa-Northwestern football game set for Wrigley in November
Anamosa State Penitentiary to be redesignated as medium security, some inmates to be moved