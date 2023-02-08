Storm system to bring rain, snow to area

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A round of rainfall that will likely change to snow is ahead for our area, causing the potential for slick roadways.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the area. You can get the latest on these alerts here.

Rain will begin later on Wednesday evening and continue through parts of the night. As the area of low pressure responsible for this precipitation moves to the northeast, cold air will begin to work in, causing a changeover to a wintry mix and snow. This changeover should take place overnight, in the neighborhood from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Snowfall rates could be heavy at times, especially during the morning commute.

A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible across the area. Relatively warm temperatures, hanging around the freezing mark, will limit some of this accumulation, as will the relatively warm temperatures of the surface of the ground and roadways after several warm days. The heavier snowfall rates, at times, will likely overcome these limitations.

Expect the potential for slick roadways across the area. If you find yourself in an area experiencing wintry precipitation, plan on longer travel times to get to your destination and give yourself extra stopping distance between you and the car in front of you. As usual in precipitation, reduce speed to give yourself a safer time. Bridges and overpasses become slick first in situations like these, so pay extra care to those.

Winds will pick up during the day, as well, between about 25 to 35 mph. With the wet nature of the snow, blowing snow is less likely than usual, but you should still factor this in for whatever travel plans you may have.

After this system exits, expect a cooler but quiet day on Friday in the upper 20s. Temperatures go back above freezing, however, starting on Saturday and through the rest of the 7-day forecast.

