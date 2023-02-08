Warm on Wednesday, but rain and snow will return

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was another gorgeous afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 40s and 50s along with plenty of sunshine. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid-20s with a partly cloudy sky. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Wednesday with highs reaching the 40s.

However, the pattern will change Wednesday night as a low-pressure system travels through the Midwest. Rain will begin Wednesday evening and switch to snow late Wednesday night. Snow showers will continue Thursday morning but clear out by Thursday afternoon. For now, a trace to two inches of snow is possible with this system.

While Friday is looking chilly with highs in the 20s, highs in the 40s will return by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.