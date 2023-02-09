Heavy snow early today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a mix of rain, sleet and heavy snow for your morning drive. The snow may become heavy at times, possibly with rates exceeding 1″/hour. This will reduce visibility and make roads slick quickly. A general 2-5″ is expected by early afternoon. Given the high moisture content of the snow, consider getting it cleared this afternoon before everything re-freezes tonight. Look for sun to return to the area tomorrow with highs generally in the lower 30s. The weekend still looks good, too!

Expected snowfall amounts on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.


Warm on Wednesday, but rain and snow will return
