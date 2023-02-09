Heavy snow early today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a mix of rain, sleet and heavy snow for your morning drive. The snow may become heavy at times, possibly with rates exceeding 1″/hour. This will reduce visibility and make roads slick quickly. A general 2-5″ is expected by early afternoon. Given the high moisture content of the snow, consider getting it cleared this afternoon before everything re-freezes tonight. Look for sun to return to the area tomorrow with highs generally in the lower 30s. The weekend still looks good, too!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.