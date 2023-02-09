‘I could use a hug’: Deputies help distressed driver

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A pair of deputies in Michigan took the time to help a driver who needed emotional support, providing hugs and comfort.

Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call earlier in February about a driver on the side of the road, as seen in video footage released by the sheriff’s department. A passerby was concerned the man had passed out at the wheel.

But when Deputies Jake Thorne and Fred Parisek investigated, they found the driver was emotionally distraught after having a very bad day. The sheriff’s department said on Facebook that the man had several stressors overwhelming him but didn’t want to hurt himself.

Thorne asked what he and Parisek could do to help.

“I could use a hug,” the driver said, through tears.

Thorne gave him one.

“Seems like you got a lot going on, man. It’s all right,” the deputy said.

Then, he and Parisek stayed on scene for 20 minutes sharing stories and comforting the driver. They proved him with resources that offer assistance, and the sheriff’s department said Thorne even offered his own contact information.

Thorne and the driver hugged again before they went their separate ways, according to the department.

“Please remember that we are all human. We all have good days, bad days and days that we feel we might not make it through. But you can,” wrote the sheriff’s department on Facebook.

Thorne told WWJ-TV he spoke to the man again on Monday, and he was doing much better. He also thanked Thorne for caring.

As a reminder, if you ever feel sad or need someone to talk to, you can call 988 to connect with a mental health professional who cares.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.