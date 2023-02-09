Wintry precipitation threat ends

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - As a storm system that brought snow to the area moves away, the threat for additional substantial precipitation has ended.

Some light sprinkles or flurries are still possible this evening as drier air begins to work its way in behind this storm system. Eventually, enough dry air enters that we should see clouds diminish overnight as well. Most areas saw accumulations of two inches or less today, though Washington came in with a 3 inch total.

Lows dip into the mid 10s as a result, which could lead to the risk of some re-freezing of wet paved surfaces. If you encounter an area of roadway that looks wet overnight, treat it as if it were icy.

Temperatures will be held back by a cooler air mass and northwesterly winds on Friday, despite a fair amount of sunshine. Highs will be in the low 30s, so some melting of snow is possible with the marginal temperatures and the sun expected.

Highs rebound well above freezing this weekend, leading to substantial melting of any of the snow we received. Our next chance for precipitation, in the form of rain, holds off until Tuesday.

