Opening statements to begin in trial for man accused of shooting Linn County deputy

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Opening statements are set to start Friday in the trial of a man accused of shooting a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy in Coggon in June 2021.

Stanley Donahue faces several charges, including attempted murder and first degree robbery.

His attorneys requested a change of venue for the trial twice, but a judge denied both requests.

Investigators say Donahue shot Deputy William Halverson multiple times when he responded to a robbery in progress at a Casey’s General store.

Halverson was hospitalized for weeks before being released and eventually returning to work.

