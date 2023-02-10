Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target

A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north...
A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north of Houston, on Wednesday.(Harris County Constable Mark Herman)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Even animals can’t seem to stay away from Target shopping.

A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north of Houston, on Wednesday.

According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman, a deputy responded to Target after receiving a report for two goats wandering through the store.

It’s unclear where the goats came from.

The animals were safely contained and taken to Harris County Animal Livestock.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
Expected snowfall amounts on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Storm system to bring rain, snow to area
Multiple people were shot Thursday morning in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in Harvey,...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide, Louisiana sheriff says
Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
Clouds will gradually diminish overnight as colder and drier air enters the region.
Wintry precipitation threat ends

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is continuing to request modern military...
Russia hits targets across Ukraine with missiles, drones
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the suspect was taken into custody about 5:45 a.m....
Maryland manhunt ends with arrest in woods, 2 officers shot
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, right, stands with his wife, Texas state Sen. Angela...
Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI