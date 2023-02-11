Another nice day to finish out the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A fairly nice day will be the follow-up to the beautiful weather we saw on Saturday, as quiet conditions are in control for now.

Temperatures tonight dip into the 20s under clear skies. This leads into a sunny start to Sunday, but expect at least scattered clouds to move in by later in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 40s or lower 50s, just slightly ahead of what we experienced on Saturday. Monday will be another pleasant one with very similar conditions to Sunday.

Things change a bit, though, on Tuesday as the first storm system of the week arrives. It looks likely to track to our northwest, leaving us on the warm side of the area of low pressure. During this time of year, that means rain rather than snow, with a good bout of rain looking likely. Temperatures reach the 40s again with windy conditions.

Wednesday is a break with more clouds than sun, but another storm system is soon to follow by Wednesday night into Thursday. This time, the storm track will be closer to our area, which puts the type of precipitation that will occur into question. This will be a system to watch, with accumulating snow possible on its cold side. We’ll be tracking it and providing updates as we get closer.

Following that storm system, temperatures fall back for a bit before rebounding into the following weekend.

