Hilltop coal-mining town a tactical prize in Ukraine war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The small coal-mining town of Vuhledar on Ukraine’s eastern front line has emerged as a critical hot spot in the fight for Donetsk province. Securing the town would give both Ukrainian forces and Russian troops a tactical upper hand in the greater battle for the Donbas region. Capturing it would give Russia the possibility of disrupting Ukrainian supply lines, while Ukrainians could use Vuhledar as a launching pad for future counter-offensives.

Meanwhile, Vulhedar’s pre-war population of 14,000 has dwindled to at about 300. Most are long-time residents reluctant to leave the only home they have ever known.

