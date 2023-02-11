Pleasant weekend to come as temperatures warm

A nice weekend ahead for the area.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures heading into the weekend will be warming, thanks to a wind shift taking place tonight.

Southwesterly winds and sunshine will send our highs back into the 40s on Saturday. While a few more clouds are possible on Sunday, highs should not be held back much. Our next chance for precipitation arrives by Tuesday, giving us a really good shot at some rain.

After a brief, and warm, interlude, a second storm system will move toward us late Wednesday into Thursday. This time, enough cold air could get involved to give us a rain/snow mix, or just some snow as it exits. We will be watching this one carefully!

Clouds will gradually diminish overnight as colder and drier air enters the region.
Wintry precipitation threat ends

