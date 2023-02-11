Pleasant weekend to come as temperatures warm

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures heading into the weekend will be warming, thanks to a wind shift taking place tonight.

Southwesterly winds and sunshine will send our highs back into the 40s on Saturday. While a few more clouds are possible on Sunday, highs should not be held back much. Our next chance for precipitation arrives by Tuesday, giving us a really good shot at some rain.

After a brief, and warm, interlude, a second storm system will move toward us late Wednesday into Thursday. This time, enough cold air could get involved to give us a rain/snow mix, or just some snow as it exits. We will be watching this one carefully!

