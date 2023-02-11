‘Shocked’: Dog rushed to vet clinic after ingesting meth at park

A dog owner in Kansas says he found out his pet ingested meth while walking in the park. (Source: KAKE, ALEXANDER HOLIDAY, CNN)
By Eli Higgins
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A walk in the park turned into a medical emergency for a Kansas pet owner.

Alexander Holiday said the situation started when he took the family dog, Daisy, for a walk Monday night.

“I was just taking her on a few laps. It got warm outside and figured it would be a perfect day,” Holiday said.

At the end of the run, Holiday said Daisy came up to a bench and seemed to find something.

He said he didn’t think twice about it as she stuck her nose in the grass.

But after letting her rest for a few minutes, he said he realized something was very wrong.

“She started drooling all over the place. And it was more drool than I’ve ever seen,” Holiday said. “She was running in circles and my wife said maybe we should take her in.”

Holiday said he took Daisy to a pet emergency room, and the veterinarian told him that she had tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Yeah, that kind of shocked me,” he said.

The veterinarian team reportedly told him that this type of occurrence is not that uncommon as dogs will eat meth because it has a kind of sweet taste to them.

Holiday said Daisy has survived the ordeal but only time will tell how much damage it has caused.

“They [veterinarians] are saying that she’s probably not recovering as fast as they would like to see,” Holiday said.

The dog owner said this is a good reminder for others to always have the number of a 24-hour emergency veterinarian clinic.

Copyright 2023 KAKE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate family ranch
A Virginia animal shelter said the dog's body could no longer withstand treatments which is why...
Dog dies weeks after being found abandoned, shelter says
Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Stanley Donahue, from Chicago.
Opening statements to begin in trial for man accused of shooting Linn County deputy
Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dies at 34, reports say
Pat, a Pacific pocket mouse named after actor Sir Patrick Stewart, was born on July 14, 2013,...
Meet Pat, the oldest living mouse in human care

Latest News

Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Wagner owner says war in Ukraine could drag on for years
A dog owner in Kansas says he find out his pet ingested meth while walking in the park.
Dog owner says pet ingested meth while walking in park
An Alabama woman says a man who was recently released from jail attacked her outside of her home.
Mother says sons saved her in attack: ‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead’