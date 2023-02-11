US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program

US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program
US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program(mgn)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — The United States has blacklisted six Chinese entities it says are linked to Beijing’s aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. airspace. The economic restrictions announced Friday came after the Biden administration pledged to consider broader efforts to address China’s surveillance activities.

It will make it difficult for five companies and one research institute to obtain American technology exports. The U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security said the six entities were being targeted for “their support to China’s military modernization efforts, specifically the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) aerospace programs including airships and balloons.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate family ranch
A Virginia animal shelter said the dog's body could no longer withstand treatments which is why...
Dog dies weeks after being found abandoned, shelter says
Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Stanley Donahue, from Chicago.
Opening statements to begin in trial for man accused of shooting Linn County deputy
Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dies at 34, reports say
Pat, a Pacific pocket mouse named after actor Sir Patrick Stewart, was born on July 14, 2013,...
Meet Pat, the oldest living mouse in human care

Latest News

Super Bowl Guide: Where to watch and who to watch
Super Bowl Guide: Where to watch and who to watch
Hilltop coal-mining town a tactical prize in Ukraine war
Hilltop coal-mining town a tactical prize in Ukraine war
Webster County women make quilts for 100 children
Webster County women make quilts for 100 children
Prairie Hill, where residents solve problems by passing a talking stick, many have solar panels...
Iowa City’s cohousing neighborhood filling up