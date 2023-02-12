‘I’m trying to keep everyone walking’: 102-year-old leads exercise class 4 times a week

Jean Bailey is all business leading an exercise class at an assisted living facility in Nebraska.
By Melissa Fry
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – A 102-year-old woman in Nebraska is living proof that your age can’t keep you from staying in shape.

Jean Bailey is all business as she leads her exercise class at Elk Ridge Assisted Living Center in Elkhorn.

When it comes to health, Bailey doesn’t just talk the talk.

“It’s a half-hour exercise that does your whole body,” she said.

Bailey coaches her neighbors four times a week.

“I just think it’s so important to keep your body busy as well as your mind; it’s very important to keep your mind occupied,” she said.

Bob Howell is one of her students.

“It’s good for us. We need that,” he said.

Bailey said she also needs the exercise.

“I’m trying to keep everyone walking and to be able to be on their own,” she said.

Even at her age, Bailey said she isn’t done just yet and plans to keep coaching as she lives her life to the fullest.

“God lets you stay around like this, and I’m not sure why, so there’s things I must have to do yet,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

