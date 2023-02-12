The lovely weekend continues

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We are once again waking up to clear skies across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the teens and 20s. This afternoon will be even warmer than yesterday in the mid to upper 40s. A few places could even reach the low 50s. However, some clouds are expected to move in later today, with a partly cloudy sky expected overall. Tonight will be quiet with lows in the mid 20s and a partly cloudy sky.

Monday will be warm and sunny with highs back in the 40s and 50s. Our next chance for precipitation is on Tuesday as a low pressure system moves through the Midwest and into Iowa. Only rain is expected with Tuesday’s system with a few isolated rumbles of thunder possible. We’ll get a break from precipitation on Wednesday before another low pressure system will bring in a chance for rain and snow on Thursday. Highs should stay in the 40s through Wednesday before the 20s and 30s return for Thursday and Friday.

