Super Bowl ads keep it light by using nostalgia and stars
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Super Bowl ads are more than just breaks between gameplay during the biggest sporting event of the year: They offer a glimpse of the country’s zeitgeist, along with how major industries are faring. Advertisers spend millions for a chance to capture the attention of more than 100 million viewers expected to tune in for the big game.

This year, crypto ads and automakers are advertising less since those industries are facing problems. Major food brands like M&Ms, tech companies like Google, streaming services including Peacock and more alcohol brands have jumped in to take their place.

