Great start to the workweek, wet weather soon follows

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another really nice day is on the way for Monday, but things turn a bit more active after that.

Temperatures dip into the 20s tonight, bouncing back on Monday into the 50s. The weather will look and feel a lot like Sunday’s pleasant conditions across the area.

Tuesday is the first of two storm systems to impact the area. The low pressure center with this one tracks well to our northwest, keeping us on the warm side of things. Thus, we’re expecting only rain from this. And a decent amount seems possible; a quarter-inch or more of rain will be seen area-wide. Highs still make it to the 50s thanks to the draw of warm air ahead of the storm system.

Wednesday is a break, but the second storm arrives by Thursday. At this point, it appears that it will take a more southeasterly track than the first, putting us closer to the zone for wintry precipitation. We’ll be watching the track and strength of this system closely. Any variation would greatly affect the impacts we would see, so stay with us for updates going forward.

After that storm, we see a colder end to the workweek, but a quick bounce back in temperatures next weekend.

