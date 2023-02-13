Iowa 11-year-old goes to Super Bowl as ‘kid reporter,’ meets favorite player

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - One kid from central Iowa got to attend the Super Bowl after winning a competition, earning the title ‘Kid Reporter.’

Eleven-year-old Miles Waage, of Dallas County, has two passions, football and trading cards. And that combo helped bring him to the Super Bowl over the weekend.

Panini America, a trading card company, puts on an annual competition to send a kid reporter to the Super Bowl.

Thousands of kids enter for the chance to spend Super Bowl weekend meeting the players before getting to watch the game.

Miles won the contest by showing off his interview skills and love for the game.

Of course, his trip to Arizona involved getting the full experience of a sports reporter, but there was one team in particular he was excited to meet.

Miles is a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, and he got a chance to interview his favorite player, quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I want to see how his ankle is doing,” Miles said about Mahomes. “I have a lot of questions for him. I have a list of questions that I’m going to memorize for him.”

Miles was in Arizona a week before the big game, meeting former and current NFL players.

