Biden to speak to National Association of Counties

President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP...
President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to give remarks Tuesday at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.

According to NACo, nearly 2,000 elected and appointed county officials are in Washington, D.C. for the five-day conference, which started Friday. Issues being discussed by the officials range from mental health and broadband to affordable housing and wildfires, the organization said.

Other presidents who have visited the conference while in office included Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Biden began in politics as a county official in Delaware and served for two years before being elected to the Senate in 1972.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs his mother Donna, after the NFL Super Bowl...
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce tops big brother on Super Bowl stage
Iowa State University has revealed why it revoked the lacrosse team's travel privileges.
Iowa State University reveals why it revoked lacrosse team’s travel privileges
A barista in Iowa was treated to a surprise thanks to the power of social media.
Iowa community comes together to surprise barista with car
One kid from central Iowa got to attend the big game after winning a competition, earning the...
Iowa 11-year-old goes to Super Bowl as ‘kid reporter,’ meets favorite player
Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot when the teens, all 13,...
Teens accused of crashing stolen car, killing 71-year-old man

Latest News

Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Official: Michigan St. gunman had note threatening 2 New Jersey schools
FILE - A Kia which was damaged after being stolen is seen at an auto repair shop in Milwaukee...
Hyundai, Kia update security after TikTok challenge thefts
Officials in Ukraine say the country's northeastern Kharkiv region took fire from an array of...
Kyiv clamors for fighter jets as war nears ‘critical’ phase
FILE - Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York...
US consumer inflation slowed again to 6.4% over past 12 months