Iowa’s Best Burger Contest now taking nomination submissions

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association are now taking submissions for the annual Best Burger Contest.

To qualify, a burger must be a 100-percent real beef patty served on a bun or bread product.

Last year’s winner was the Flying Elbow in Marshalltown.

The last day to submit a nomination for this year’s contest is March 13.

Nominate the restaurant that makes your favorite burger on the Iowa Beef Industry Council’s website here.

