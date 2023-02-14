Rain likely today, tracking a winter storm for Thursday

Plan on rain to move in today. It'll be windy as well with gusts of 40+ mph possible.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Happy Valentine’s Day! Plan on rain to move in from the southwest throughout the day. With temperatures well above freezing, this event will stay as all rain with a tenth to a quarter inch of rainfall expected. There may be some isolated higher amounts. Given low water conditions in the area, no flooding is expected with this rainfall. Another thing to watch with this system will be the wind as we may have some gusts near 40 mph at times. Wednesday, we are in-between systems with another one expected to arrive on Thursday. This system has the potential for several inches of snowfall and a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of the area. Stay tuned as we get closer!

