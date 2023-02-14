Wet and Windy Valentine’s Day

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An area of low-pressure tracks from the Plains through the upper Midwest. The track is this system keeps eastern Iowa in the warm sector of the storm. As a result, any precipitation that develops will fall in the form of rain. Overall, from late tonight into Thursday night up to 1/4″ of rainfall is expected. The second and more impactful system develops in the southern Plains and moves northeast toward the Great Lakes Wednesday night through Thursday. This track brings more cold air in bringing a chance of accumulating snow. As is the case with all winter storms make sure you stay up to date with the latest forecast for updates and additional impacts.

