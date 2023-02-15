Quiet Wednesday, but snow expected Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s been a wet and blustery day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. In the last 24 hours, 0.1 inches of rain have fallen in Ottumwa and 0.29 inches have fallen in Kirksville. Temperatures will cool into the mid 30s overnight with a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday will be our break between the storms with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Snow and wintry mix showers will begin late Wednesday night and continue Thursday morning. Snow should end by late Thursday afternoon leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky. In general, 3-6 inches of snow is expected across the area with lower amounts in the southeast. After the storm, temperatures will plummet with lows in the single digits Friday morning and Friday’s highs will only climb into the upper 20s.

