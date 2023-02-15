Report: Russia is holding thousands of Ukrainian children

Report: Russia is operating a network of camps that has held thousands of Ukrainian children...
Report: Russia is operating a network of camps that has held thousands of Ukrainian children since the start of the war.(Conflict Observatory via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A disturbing new report details how Russia is operating a new network of camps where it is holding thousands of Ukrainian children.

According to the report, more than 6,000 Ukrainians ranging in age from infant to 17 years old have been in Russian custody at some point since the war started last year.

Researchers said Moscow relocated, reeducated and sometimes military-trained or forcibly adopted these children.

They identified 43 holding sites as part of the network.

The State Department said if true, these tactics would amount to war crimes.

The Yale Humanitarian Research Lab gathered the information for the report.

Russia’s embassy in Washington D.C. dismissed the findings as “absurd.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quiet Wednesday, but snow expected Thursday
Quiet Wednesday, but snow expected Thursday
Iowa-based livestock company sentenced for defrauding producers, farmers for nearly 2 decades
Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot when the teens, all 13,...
Teens accused of crashing stolen car, killing 71-year-old man
The Dixie Chicks' last album in 2006, "Taking the Long Way," won the Grammy award for Album of...
The Chicks coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

Latest News

Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy
A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
At least 1 killed, 4 hurt in Tennessee shooting, officials say
FILE - Then-acting IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in...
IRS nominee: No audit boost for households under $400,000
Elon Musk's takeover at Twitter has seen mass firings and other cost-cutting measures. He is on...
Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO toward the end of year