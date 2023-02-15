Windy and chilly today, winter storm hits Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a dry and windy Wednesday with slowly falling temperatures into the 30s today. This represents the gap in storm systems and our next one is still on track to arrive tomorrow morning. At that time, watch for snow to begin in eastern Iowa. Unlike the last system, there will be no rain or sleet, so this one is all snow. At this time, we expect widespread snow to fall for your morning commute, continuing through the early afternoon. This snow won’t be as slushy or as wet as the last one so it’ll be easily blown by the wind. With gusts of 25-30 mph expected, watch for the potential of blowing and drifting snow in rural and open areas. At this time, a general 3-6″ is still on track across much of the area with isolated higher amounts possible.

