ESPN’s College GameDay comes to Iowa City ahead of Indiana matchup
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Iowa City to broadcast live from Carver-Hawkeye Arena ahead of the Iowa women’s basketball game against Indiana on Feb. 26.
In a press release on Thursday, the university said the national broadcast will air from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. before the game at 1 p.m.
The university’s Athletic’s Department said Elle Duncan will host the show with commentators Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe.
“Our program is thrilled to be one-of-three schools selected this season to have College GameDay on our campus,” Hawkeyes Head Coach Lisa Bluder said in a press release. “It’s a huge honor and we are looking forward to showcasing our program on one of the best stages.”
Gates open for fans with tickets at 9 a.m.
After the show, fans will exit the arena, but will be able to re-enter with the same ticket.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.