ESPN's College GameDay comes to Iowa City ahead of Indiana matchup

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Iowa City to broadcast live from Carver-Hawkeye Arena ahead of the Iowa women’s basketball game against Indiana on Feb. 26.

In a press release on Thursday, the university said the national broadcast will air from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. before the game at 1 p.m.

The university’s Athletic’s Department said Elle Duncan will host the show with commentators Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe.

“Our program is thrilled to be one-of-three schools selected this season to have College GameDay on our campus,” Hawkeyes Head Coach Lisa Bluder said in a press release. “It’s a huge honor and we are looking forward to showcasing our program on one of the best stages.”

Gates open for fans with tickets at 9 a.m.

After the show, fans will exit the arena, but will be able to re-enter with the same ticket.

