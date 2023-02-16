High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’

Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on Thursday.(KCTV5)
By KCTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Missouri high school teacher has died in a head-on crash Thursday morning.

KCTV reports that 47-year-old Rachel Stone, a physical education and health teacher at Lee’s Summit High School, died after being struck by a tractor-trailer on an icy highway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2012 Freightliner lost control on Highway 50 near Missouri Route 7 at about 6:45 a.m.

The truck was reportedly headed east when it crossed the median and into oncoming traffic where it struck Stone’s 2021 Chevrolet Malibu.

Authorities said Stone was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“This is truly a sad day, and for our area’s education community,” Lee’s Summit High School said in a statement. “Please join us in keeping the Stone family in your thoughts as we work to support each other in the coming days.”

The 47-year-old was an employee with the school district for 25 years and had taught at the high school since 2000.

School officials said Stone’s husband, Robert, is a teacher at Bernard Campbell Middle School, and they have two children.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm is on the way.
Heavy snow moves in later tonight, travel to be impacted
Quiet Wednesday, but snow expected Thursday
Quiet Wednesday, but snow expected Thursday
Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges
Aaron and Amie canceled their divorce filing on Valentine's Day, citing their love for each...
Couple cancel their divorce on Valentine’s Day: ‘Love can conquer all’

Latest News

FILE - Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team,...
Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81
Officials say 67-year-old Chunli Zhao is in custody after seven people were killed in two...
Worker pleads not guilty to killing 7 at California farms
According to court docs, Dale Meier said he used stolen money from a veterans charity to pay...
Officials: Former treasurer of veteran nonprofit stole thousands of dollars from charity
FILE - Pictured in promotional posters outside Fox News studios at News Corporation...
Fox: Dominion defamation suit is assault on First Amendment
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden completes medical checkup as he readies for 2024 run