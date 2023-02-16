Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public Safety (Courtesy: dps.iowa.gov)(KCRG)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested the Kingsley, Iowa police chief Wednesday.

According to Iowa DCI, James Dunn is charged with the following:

  • Three counts of Falsely Obtaining Criminal Intelligence Data, Class D felonies
  • One count of Non-felonious misconduct in office, a serious misdemeanor
  • One count of Stalking, an aggravated misdemeanor

Iowa DCI said in a release the Hinton, Iowa Police Department requested Monday that DCI investigates a potential criminal matter that involved Dunn.

The criminal investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm is on the way.
Heavy snow moves in later tonight, travel to be impacted
Quiet Wednesday, but snow expected Thursday
Quiet Wednesday, but snow expected Thursday
Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy
Aaron and Amie canceled their divorce filing on Valentine's Day, citing their love for each...
Couple cancel their divorce on Valentine’s Day: ‘Love can conquer all’
Iowa-based livestock company sentenced for defrauding producers, farmers for nearly 2 decades

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
The Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus (KCRG File)
Online learning trend continues to grow at Iowa universities despite ‘return to normal’
Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast