Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested the Kingsley, Iowa police chief Wednesday.

According to Iowa DCI, James Dunn is charged with the following:

Three counts of Falsely Obtaining Criminal Intelligence Data, Class D felonies

One count of Non-felonious misconduct in office, a serious misdemeanor

One count of Stalking, an aggravated misdemeanor

Iowa DCI said in a release the Hinton, Iowa Police Department requested Monday that DCI investigates a potential criminal matter that involved Dunn.

The criminal investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released.

