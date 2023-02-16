Slick roads remain likely tonight, improvement ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Any remaining snowfall will end this evening, leaving behind a healthy fresh blanket of snow that will start to melt this weekend.

Still, some additional snow is possible through mid-evening. Slick roadways remain likely through the evening into the night as road crews work to clear the several inches of snow in spots. Temperatures will be falling tonight, too, which will be a negative factor against the roads getting cleared easily. Some continued wind gusts could produce some blowing and drifting, too, which would also work against those crews.

The good news is that winds will ease somewhat tomorrow, and skies will be turning clearer as well. Sunshine and temperatures close to freezing for highs will allow for any paved surfaces to melt off.

Winds will continue to shift as we go through Friday, leading to southwesterly winds by the weekend. This will help draw in warmer air, with temperatures back into the 40s. Expect significant melting to take place, with much of the new snow gone by the start of next week as highs remain warm.

Another storm system moves toward us by the middle of next week. This time, it appears that we should be on the warm side of the storm. Thus, rain will be the precipitation type as it moves through.

