Winter storm hits today, several inches of snow likely

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The next system is moving into southeastern Iowa today and we’ll have to deal with some heavy snow at times, especially during the morning commute. The general theme for snowfall totals hasn’t changed with a widespread 3 to 6″ still likely. Watch for the wind to generate some blowing snow in rural and wide open areas as well. Tonight, the sky clears and we’ll see temperatures drop to near zero in spots with wind chills as cold as -10 for Friday morning.

