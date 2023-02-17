A cold Friday, nice weekend ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our most recent system has moved off the east now, leaving behind a cold start to your Friday. Plan on wind chills below zero to start your day, then eventually moderate to the teens by afternoon. The sunshine will help for sure, with highs generally into the 20s this afternoon. We still expect a nice weekend with highs into the 40s each afternoon. Next week, the weather turns active again in mainly the Wednesday-Thursday time period where yet another winter storm looks to impact the Midwest. While details can’t be ironed out at this distance, the big picture does raise a flag that it’s probably worth watching. Have a great weekend!

