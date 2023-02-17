A cold Friday, nice weekend ahead

While it'll be a chilly Friday, the return of sunshine will be nice!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our most recent system has moved off the east now, leaving behind a cold start to your Friday. Plan on wind chills below zero to start your day, then eventually moderate to the teens by afternoon. The sunshine will help for sure, with highs generally into the 20s this afternoon. We still expect a nice weekend with highs into the 40s each afternoon. Next week, the weather turns active again in mainly the Wednesday-Thursday time period where yet another winter storm looks to impact the Midwest. While details can’t be ironed out at this distance, the big picture does raise a flag that it’s probably worth watching. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm is on the way.
Heavy snow moves in later tonight, travel to be impacted
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges
Moderate to heavy snow falls in Ottumwa during the late afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Slick roads remain likely tonight, improvement ahead
Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says

Latest News

Temperatures fall into the single digits tonight.
First Alert Forecast
Moderate to heavy snow falls in Ottumwa during the late afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Slick roads remain likely tonight, improvement ahead
kyou wx
Winter storm hits today, several inches of snow likely
A winter storm is on the way.
Heavy snow moves in later tonight, travel to be impacted