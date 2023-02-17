LEGO convention coming to Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

Davenport will have its first ever LEGO convention on Sept. 23 and 24 when the Quad Cities...
Davenport will have its first ever LEGO convention on Sept. 23 and 24 when the Quad Cities Brick Convention arrives at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, and event organizers say, it’s an event for LEGO lovers of all ages.(kwqc)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport will have its first ever LEGO convention on Sept. 23 and 24 when the Quad Cities Brick Convention arrives at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, and event organizers say, it’s an event for LEGO lovers of all ages.

According to a media release, professional LEGO artists from all around the United States will display their LEGO creations and meet with fans. Additionally, LEGO fans will get to get creative in the ‘construction zone’ with thousands of bricks available, as well as being able to watch and engage with ‘live builds’ done by the professionals.

Tickets are $14.99 for either Saturday or Sunday, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly, event organizers said. Proceeds will be supporting Creations for Charity with a portion of the proceeds going to the all-volunteer nonprofit.

Event organizers added that additional attractions will include the following:

  • LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO sets, Hard-to-Find LEGOs, and goodies from multiple different vendors
  • Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe
  • Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with
  • Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets
  • Fan Zone: Epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

For more information on the LEGO convention, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room...
Baby found dead in NM hospital bathroom where teen was being treated
Kansas City Royals' Logan Porter (88) is doused by teammate MJ Melendez, right, after defeating...
Royals vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 18
Authorities in Illinois are trying to find 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his...
Police searching for former NFL player after his mother was found dead
Your First Alert Forecast
A nice day for the final weekend of Summer 2023
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with traumatic injury rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon, officials say

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump skips Iowa gathering of evangelical Christians. His rivals hope for a chance to gain ground
FILE - A Precinct 68 Iowa Caucus voter holds a presidential preference card as the night of...
Iowa Democrats announce date for 2024 in-person precinct caucus
A judge has found Henry Dinkins guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell...
Judge finds Henry Dinkins guilty of kidnapping, murdering Breasia Terrell
Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing