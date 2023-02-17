Letter sent more than 100 years ago finally gets delivered

The letter was written by the daughter of a sea merchant and was addressed to the wife of a...
The letter was written by the daughter of a sea merchant and was addressed to the wife of a local stamp magnate, with the salutation “My Dear Katie.”(Finlay Glen via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It took more than a century, but a letter addressed to a south London flat finally reached its destination.

The current occupant, Finlay Glen, saw the year “16″ on the envelope and assumed it meant 2016 until he noticed the stamp featured King George the Fifth instead of Queen Elizabeth the Second.

The letter was written by the daughter of a sea merchant and was addressed to the wife of a local stamp magnate, with the salutation “My Dear Katie.”

She wrote about a family holiday in Bath and said she was suffering from “a very heavy cold.”

A local magazine is putting together an article about the discovery, but what happened to the letter is still a mystery.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm is on the way.
Heavy snow moves in later tonight, travel to be impacted
5-year-old hit, killed by truck after sledding onto roadway in Pella
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges
Moderate to heavy snow falls in Ottumwa during the late afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Slick roads remain likely tonight, improvement ahead
Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy

Latest News

Charlotte's mom and dad have been fighting for access to her lifesaving medicine. (WBZ, KARLA...
Family battles CVS for baby’s lifesaving meds
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during a news conference on spending, Wednesday, Dec. 14,...
Sen. Rick Scott alters policy plan to exempt Social Security and Medicare from sunsetting
Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to...
Dog owner charged with animal cruelty after his dogs found shot to death
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Zelenskyy pushes need for speed to avoid more Ukraine deaths
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport has caused big problems for travelers. (WCBS)
Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport