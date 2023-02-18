Big warm-up coming for the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will warm up again this weekend, leading to some substantial melting of our fresh snow cover.

A fair amount of clear sky is expected tonight, with lows dipping into the 20s. Highs will be in the mid 40s both days this weekend, though Saturday will be a tad cloudier than Sunday. Overnight lows still fall below freezing most nights, which could lead to some isolated slick spots as melted snow re-freezes.

The next storm system to affect our area arrives by next Wednesday, giving us a good chance for some rain. It also pulls in some colder air, temporarily, as we wrap up the workweek.

