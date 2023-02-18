FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold

FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold
FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Under court order, the FBI has released a trove of photos, videos, maps and other documents involving its secretive search for Civil War-era gold. The FBI excavated a remote site in Dents Run, Pennsylvania, in 2018 after sophisticated testing suggested tons of gold might be buried there.

The government says the dig came up empty, but a treasure hunter believes otherwise. Dennis Parada fought for the release of FBI records on the dig. He’s now gone to federal court to accuse the FBI of distorting key evidence and improperly withholding records. The FBI defends its handling of the records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm is on the way.
Heavy snow moves in later tonight, travel to be impacted
Fatal sledding accident leaves 5-year-old dead
5-year-old hit, killed by truck after sledding onto roadway in Pella
Alexandria Borys was killed in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
26-year-old mother shot by stranger after argument in grocery store parking lot
Moderate to heavy snow falls in Ottumwa during the late afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Slick roads remain likely tonight, improvement ahead
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges

Latest News

A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport caused big problems for travelers Friday. (WCBS)
Kennedy Airport fixes power outage that canceled flights
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles...
Gas station shooting injures 9 juveniles in Georgia
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year
Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year