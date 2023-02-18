Iowa DNR comments on bald eagle shot in Scott County

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Many bald eagles make the Quad Cities their home, and often these majestic birds can be seen soaring high above the Mississippi River near LeClaire and surrounding areas. A variety of festivals are even held throughout the QCA to admire and pay tribute to these golden birds. However, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is now seeking the public’s help in finding those responsible for shooting a bald eagle in Scott County, near the Bettendorf, Riverdale area, in the afternoon hours of Feb. 11.

TV6′s investigative team spoke with Iowa DNR Conservation Officer Nick Rocca about the incident and what the DNR knows so far regarding the shooting-death investigation of the young, adult-female, bald eagle.

Rocca says when the DNR initially received the call, it was for a report of two eagles, possibly injured.

“When we approached the eagles, one began trying to protect the other with its wing, but eventually flew off the closer we got,” Rocca said. “It was then obvious that the other eagle wasn’t able to fly, and could only run short distances.”

Rocca said that once officers were able to contain the eagle, that was unable to fly, they took her to a licensed raptor rehabilitator.

According to Rocca, the Iowa DNR works with RARE Group, based out of Iowa City, and luckily RARE Group had a staff member in the area that officers were able to meet-up with, so that they could take the eagle to Nahant Marsh, a nature preserve in Davenport.

Upon arrival at Nahant Marsh, members were able to complete a thorough examination of the eagle and at that time discovered some injuries that were consistent with a gunshot wound, officials said.

Unfortunately, DNR officials said in a Facebook post that after X-rays and treatment care, the eagle did not survive the overnight at the center.

TV6 asked Rocca about the trends in eagle population that the Iowa DNR is seeing for this time of year, and Rocca said, “For this time of year, there’s usually a good amount of bald eagles in the area, and if you’re around the river area right now, you’ll see a lot of large congregations of eagles.”

Additionally, Rocca said that at the time of the dispatch call, when DNR officers responded, all the eagles in the area at that time were adults.

Rocca added that officers did know of an additional pair of nesting eagles in the area, but that both of those eagles have since been accounted for.

“We get numerous calls on harassment of wildlife and other wildlife violations and we do take them very serious,” Rocca commented. “So we do try to follow through to the best of our ability. We do have a lot of people who congregate around the river in the Quad Cities and its not uncommon for people to be taking pictures of them year round and they’re an important bird to us. We’re just trying to follow this through to the best of our ability.”

Iowa DNR staff ask anyone with information to contact Conservation Officer Nick Rocca directly at 563-349-9418.

