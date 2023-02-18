A mild start to the weekend

A mild weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Today’s sunrise will be beautiful with a mostly sunny sky. It’s also significantly warmer this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Clouds will gradually move into the area this afternoon ushering in a partly cloudy sky with highs reaching the 30s and 40s. Tonight will be mild with lows in the 30s.

Our lovely weekend will continue Sunday with highs in the low 40s and a partly cloudy sky. While our mild February weather continues Monday, precipitation will return Tuesday as a low pressure system travels through Iowa. Alternating periods of snow, wintry mix, and rain are expected Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will also be colder beginning Tuesday with highs in the 30s through Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm is on the way.
Heavy snow moves in later tonight, travel to be impacted
Fatal sledding accident leaves 5-year-old dead
5-year-old hit, killed by truck after sledding onto roadway in Pella
Alexandria Borys was killed in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
26-year-old mother shot by stranger after argument in grocery store parking lot
Moderate to heavy snow falls in Ottumwa during the late afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Slick roads remain likely tonight, improvement ahead
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges

Latest News

A mild weekend
A mild weekend
Lows into the 20s tonight beneath clear skies.
Big warm-up coming for the weekend
Lows into the 20s tonight beneath clear skies.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
A cold Friday, nice weekend ahead