‘All Quiet’ leads as stars, royalty attend UK film awards

LONDON (AP) — Hollywood stars and U.K. royalty have converged in London for the British Academy Film Awards. German-language antiwar drama “All Quiet on the Western Front” led the pack of nominees with 14 nominations, including best picture. It received a handful of early awards on Sunday night and filmmaker Edward Berger was named best director.

Irish tragicomedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” and madcap metaverse romp “Everything Everywhere All at Once” had 10 nominations each. “Banshees” was named best British film and won supporting performer trophies for Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. The awards, known as BAFTAs, will be watched closely for hints of winners at Hollywood’s Academy Awards on March 12.

