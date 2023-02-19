Another nice day wraps up the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect another nice one with additional snow melting going on for Sunday, and even into the start of the workweek.

Highs will once again reach the 40s and 50s, depending on how much snow you have on the ground. A mix of sun and clouds will be possible, as well. This type of weather continues on Monday and most of Tuesday.

Then, conditions turn more active. A large storm system moves toward the area, producing a broad area of precipitation north of a warm front. Right now, we appear to be close enough to the warm front to keep our precipitation mostly in the form of rain. However, this is still several days away; a shift to the south could put a wintry mix in play here. We’ll be watching and updating as we get closer.

Beyond, things turn a little bit colder.

