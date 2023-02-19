Blackhawks C Toews dealing with long COVID-19 symptoms

Blackhawks C Toews dealing with long COVID-19 symptoms
Blackhawks C Toews dealing with long COVID-19 symptoms(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews says he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome. Toews hasn’t played since Jan. 28. The Blackhawks placed the 34-year-old center on injured reserve on Wednesday with what they said was a non-COVID-19-related illness.

Toews missed the 2020-21 season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome. He has spent his entire career with Chicago, winning three Stanley Cup titles. But he is eligible for free agency after this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm is on the way.
Heavy snow moves in later tonight, travel to be impacted
FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold
FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold
Fatal sledding accident leaves 5-year-old dead
5-year-old hit, killed by truck after sledding onto roadway in Pella
A mild weekend
A mild start to the weekend
Tiger Woods, right, jokes with Justin Thomas as they wait to tee off on the fourth hole during...
Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera

Latest News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, in...
Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
A record-breaking dinosaur footprint was discovered on the UK coast.
Record-breaking dinosaur footprint found off UK coast
The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and...
1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings, police say
Ukrainian grain shipments drop as ship backups grow
Ukrainian grain shipments drop as ship backups grow