Japanese bid farewell to beloved panda returning to China
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — Thousands of Japanese fans, some wiping away tears, bid farewell to a beloved Japanese-born giant panda that made her final public appearance before flying to her home country, China. Sunday’s viewing was limited to 2,600 lucky ones who won their tickets in an extremely competitive lottery. But many others who didn’t win came anyway to say their goodbyes from outside of the panda house.

Though she was born and grew up at the Tokyo zoo, Xiang Xiang, whose parents are on loan from China, must return to that country. China sends pandas abroad as a sign of goodwill but maintains ownership over the animals and any cubs they produce. The animals are native to southwestern China and are an unofficial national mascot.

