Mexican musician finds refuge in saxophone after acid attack(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — María Elena Ríos has conflicting feelings about her saxophone: She once blamed the instrument for bringing her to the brink of death _ but it also has been her salvation. The 29-year-old Rios thought her career as a musician and her devotion to her instrument was what led her former boyfriend to hire the men who splashed acid into her face and body, disfiguring her.

Later, she learned that he simply couldn’t accept that she had broken off their relationship. Now, with most of the attackers in jail, Ríos says she is reconciling with her instrument, even playing it publicly. Meanwhile she has joined the push among activists for stronger punishment for acid attacks.

