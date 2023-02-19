QCA students compete in super qualifier event in robotics

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City area students gathered at Bettendorf High School on Saturday for a super qualifier event in robotics. The S.T.E.M based program within area schools gives students the chance to learn about programming and design before hitting the real world.

Several students spoke with TV6 about their experience with robotics and why they love working on robots and how they’re learning life skills along the way.

Saturday’s competition was like no other as students battled it out for a chance to qualify for state. According to the coach and mentor for the Bettendorf Robotics team, Eric McCoy, the competition is set up in a very unique way.

“The matches are two and a half minutes long,” McCoy said. “The first 30 seconds are completely autonomous. The robots drive themselves, using navigation points in the field to determine scoring elements and scoring points. The next two minutes after that are driver control so that kids pick up Xbox controllers and drive like they would in a video game.”

Students from Bettendorf, North Scott, Pleasant Valley, and United Township took part in the competition among roughly twenty other teams.

All of these students had one goal while being at the competition, but had different reasons for joining the robotics team.

“This one [robotics] is really above and beyond like any other like extracurricular activity because you get to learn like problem solving skills that you can use in like any like area and you learn like non technical people skills and you also learn technical knowledge that you can apply to solve problems,” said one member of the Winter Soldiers, a team comprised of students from Pleasant Valley, United Township, and homeschool.

“Everyone comes full of energy and all of the booths and kids and people in costume,” said Binx Hilton, a member of the Bettendorf Robotics team. “It’s all just a really fun environment that you don’t even have to be smart to do. You don’t have to know Java to join a robotics team. I don’t program and I’m still here, and I’m still important. So it’s fun.”

Students from the North Scott team walked me through how they started from a scrap of metal and finished with a fully programmable robot.

“No matter how much you draw it out, or plan it out, there’s always going to be flaws,” Marshall Mess of North Scott Robotics said. “You’re always gonna have to tweak little things. It’s never all planned out on a board, you have to see it manifest and to be able to figure out the problems.”

