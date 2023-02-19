Rebecca Blank, who led University of Wisconsin, dies at 67

Rebecca Blank, who led University of Wisconsin, dies at 67
Rebecca Blank, who led University of Wisconsin, dies at 67(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Rebecca Blank, the former chancellor of the University of Wisconsin in Madison, has died. Blank’s death Friday came less than a year after she announced that she had an aggressive form of cancer. She was 67 years old.

Blank’s illness forced her to step aside last July from a new job as president of Northwestern University. In Madison, Provost Karl Scholz says Blank was a “transformational leader” who served during challenging times at the University of Wisconsin. Blank was credited with creating a program that guarantees scholarships and grants for students from households with income of $65,000 or less.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm is on the way.
Heavy snow moves in later tonight, travel to be impacted
FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold
FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold
Fatal sledding accident leaves 5-year-old dead
5-year-old hit, killed by truck after sledding onto roadway in Pella
A mild weekend
A mild start to the weekend
Tiger Woods, right, jokes with Justin Thomas as they wait to tee off on the fourth hole during...
Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera

Latest News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, in...
Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
A record-breaking dinosaur footprint was discovered on the UK coast.
Record-breaking dinosaur footprint found off UK coast
The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and...
1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings, police say
Ukrainian grain shipments drop as ship backups grow
Ukrainian grain shipments drop as ship backups grow