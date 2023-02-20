Another mild one today, rain arrives Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today should be fairly quiet across southeastern Iowa. Aside from a fairly weak front that may kick up a little wind, this afternoon really looks nice with highs well into the 50s. Given how crusted over the melting snowpack is, blowing snow is not a concern with this front. Looking ahead, there are two systems that’ll affect southeastern Iowa this week with the first one occurring mainly on Wednesday, with impacts lasting through Thursday morning. This one looks like all rain for us, but if you are traveling north at all, you’ll hit some wintry mix north of I-80 and a major snowstorm up in Minnesota. A second, much smaller system is possible here on Friday night.

