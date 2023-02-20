Pella police identify 5-year-old killed in sledding accident

By KCCI
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) - Authorities in Pella have identified the five-year-old killed in a sledding accident on Thursday.

Pella Police said Milly Rose Zellmer, died after her sled, which had gone down a nearby hillside, entered a roadway, and slid under a pickup truck owned by a man living in the same neighborhood.

It happened at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Fountain View Drive.

A witness drove the child to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. No charges have been filed in this case.

Zellmer was attending preschool in Pella.

The family described Zellmer as “spunky, blue-eyed, sweet little dimpled, five-year-old darling,” in her obituary.

Visitation for Zellmer will be held from 3-6 p.m. Friday at the Third Church in Pella.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the same church.

