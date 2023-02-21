Cooler today, rain moves in tomorrow

Today still looks good across southeast Iowa. Plan on a messy day tomorrow with rain in the area.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today continues to look very good here in southeast Iowa. While temperatures will be cooler overall, it’s still another dry day with highs well above freezing. The next system is on the move and looks to spread some rain into our area. Freezing rain appears to be a low risk this far south, however, it’s not entirely impossible and it’ll be something we’ll want to watch. Rain amounts of around a half inch look likely be the time this system wraps up late Wednesday night. Plan on a windy day Thursday once the system pulls away and we may see gusts of 35+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

